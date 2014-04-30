* Q1 sales rise 2.9 pct to 180 mln Sfr vs 178 mln f'cast

* Excluding currency swings, sales up 6 pct

* Expects "softer" second quarter due to late Easter

* Confirms full-year sales and margin guidance (Adds details)

ZURICH, April 30 Straumann Holding AG, the world's largest maker of dental implants, stuck to its full-year guidance as first-quarter sales grew 2.9 percent, helped by new product launches and a late Easter holiday break.

The Basel-based firm reported first-quarter revenue of 180 million Swiss francs ($203.72 million). Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted revenue of 178 million francs on average.

Excluding the impact of a weaker U.S. dollar and Japanese yen, sales rose 6 percent in the first three months of the year, making its the company's best quarterly increase in three years.

The premium dental implant market has shown tentative signs of a turnaround in recent quarters after the financial crisis made consumers in developed countries postpone or scrap non-urgent treatment and trade down to cheaper brands.

But, like local rival Nobel Biocare, Straumann cautioned against over-optimism.

"Although the economic recession has lost its sting, its effects have not disappeared," Chief Executive Marco Gadola said in a statement. "Despite signs of economic recovery in developed markets, consumer confidence is still fragile. Unemployment remains high and competition is intense."

Straumann said it expected a "softer" second-quarter given the late Easter break this year, but confirmed its full-year guidance for low-single digit sales growth in local currencies and an expansion in its operating income margin.

Weaker currencies, freezing weather in North America and tensions between Ukraine and Russia weighed on results at local rival Nobel Biocare, where sales fell 1.9 percent in the first quarter.

($1 = 0.8836 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Matt Driskill)