* Q3 sales rise 7.3 pct to 164.3 mln Sfr vs 158 mln f'cast
* Forecasts mid-single digit sales growth in local currency
* Expects operating profit margin of above 20 pct
* CFO to leave company, successor appointed
* Shares rise 6.2 pct
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Oct 23 Swiss dental implant maker
Straumann Holding AG raised its profit outlook on
Thursday after notching up its strongest revenue growth in 15
quarters, helped by buoyant demand in the United States, China
and Japan.
The premium dental implant market has show signs of a
turnaround in recent quarters, after the global economic
downturn encouraged consumers in developed countries to postpone
non-urgent dental treatment and trade down to cheaper brands.
To try and close the gap on rivals and win market share,
Straumann has launched new products, expanded into lower-priced
value implants, and offered its new, higher-strength Roxolid
implants at the same price as an older range.
That strategy appeared to be paying off as third-quarter
sales jumped 7.3 percent in local currencies from a year earlier
to 164.3 million Swiss francs ($172 million). This was faster
than the 3.2 percent growth in the previous quarter and beat the
average forecast for 158 million in a Reuters poll.
Its biggest market Europe - where it makes around half of
its revenue - returned to growth with sales rising 2.7 percent
in the June-September quarter. In Asia, where Straumann has
stepped up investments, sales shot up 17 percent.
Analysts noted the 11.4 percent local currency growth in the
United States as particularly encouraging as Straumann won new
accounts and customers traded up to more expensive products.
Buoyed by the strong performance, Straumann now expects
mid-single digit revenue growth for the full year in local
currencies, while its operating profit margin should be above 20
percent. It had previously indicated low-single digit sales
growth for this year, while its operating profit margin in 2013
was just 17 percent.
Investors reacted positively and shares in Straumann were up
6.2 percent by 0910 GMT.
Despite growing concerns about a faltering European recovery
in recent weeks, Chief Executive Marco Gadola said he was "very
pleased" with sales this month.
"There are no signs that the growth momentum we have been
enjoying throughout this year is coming to an end," he told
Reuters.
Straumann has focused on expanding in the value segment of
the market, or cheaper, non-premium implants, where demand is
growing at a far faster pace than for premium products. Gadola
said the company was scouting for a value brand and business in
China where it wants to expand.
Asked about future deals, Gadola said Straumann was
currently working on a "couple" of projects, including one in
the Asia/Pacific region.
The Basel-based company also said Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Dressendoerfer, who has been in the role for three years,
would leave the company in June next year to be closer to his
family in Germany.
It named Peter Hackel, who is currently CFO of Oerlikon's
drive systems business, as Dressendoerfer's
replacement. Hackel will join Straumann on Dec. 1.
(1 US dollar = 0.9543 Swiss franc)
