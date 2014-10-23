* Q3 sales rise 7.3 pct to 164.3 mln Sfr vs 158 mln f'cast

* Forecasts mid-single digit sales growth in local currency

* Expects operating profit margin of above 20 pct

* CFO to leave company, successor appointed

* Shares rise 6.2 pct (Adds CEO comments, shares, analysts)

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, Oct 23 Swiss dental implant maker Straumann Holding AG raised its profit outlook on Thursday after notching up its strongest revenue growth in 15 quarters, helped by buoyant demand in the United States, China and Japan.

The premium dental implant market has show signs of a turnaround in recent quarters, after the global economic downturn encouraged consumers in developed countries to postpone non-urgent dental treatment and trade down to cheaper brands.

To try and close the gap on rivals and win market share, Straumann has launched new products, expanded into lower-priced value implants, and offered its new, higher-strength Roxolid implants at the same price as an older range.

That strategy appeared to be paying off as third-quarter sales jumped 7.3 percent in local currencies from a year earlier to 164.3 million Swiss francs ($172 million). This was faster than the 3.2 percent growth in the previous quarter and beat the average forecast for 158 million in a Reuters poll.

Its biggest market Europe - where it makes around half of its revenue - returned to growth with sales rising 2.7 percent in the June-September quarter. In Asia, where Straumann has stepped up investments, sales shot up 17 percent.

Analysts noted the 11.4 percent local currency growth in the United States as particularly encouraging as Straumann won new accounts and customers traded up to more expensive products.

Buoyed by the strong performance, Straumann now expects mid-single digit revenue growth for the full year in local currencies, while its operating profit margin should be above 20 percent. It had previously indicated low-single digit sales growth for this year, while its operating profit margin in 2013 was just 17 percent.

Investors reacted positively and shares in Straumann were up 6.2 percent by 0910 GMT.

Despite growing concerns about a faltering European recovery in recent weeks, Chief Executive Marco Gadola said he was "very pleased" with sales this month.

"There are no signs that the growth momentum we have been enjoying throughout this year is coming to an end," he told Reuters.

Straumann has focused on expanding in the value segment of the market, or cheaper, non-premium implants, where demand is growing at a far faster pace than for premium products. Gadola said the company was scouting for a value brand and business in China where it wants to expand.

Asked about future deals, Gadola said Straumann was currently working on a "couple" of projects, including one in the Asia/Pacific region.

The Basel-based company also said Chief Financial Officer Thomas Dressendoerfer, who has been in the role for three years, would leave the company in June next year to be closer to his family in Germany.

It named Peter Hackel, who is currently CFO of Oerlikon's drive systems business, as Dressendoerfer's replacement. Hackel will join Straumann on Dec. 1. (1 US dollar = 0.9543 Swiss franc) (Editing by Anand Basu, Stephen Coates and Susan Fenton)