Aug 23 Dental implant maker Straumann Holding AG
on Tuesday reported better-than-expected results for
the first half as it saw double-digit percentage growth across
its markets for the first time in eight years.
On the back of strong results so far this year, Straumann
raised its 2016 revenue growth outlook to low-double-digit
percent range from high-single-digit percent range.
The company reported H1 net revenue of 461.2 million Swiss
francs ($479.87 million), beating average Reuters poll estimate
of 451 million francs.
On a separate note, Straumann said it agreed to acquire
Equinox, an Indian company which manufactures and sells dental
implant products. The financial terms were not disclosed.
($1 = 0.9611 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Anna Serafin)