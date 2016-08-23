Aug 23 Dental implant maker Straumann Holding AG on Tuesday reported better-than-expected results for the first half as it saw double-digit percentage growth across its markets for the first time in eight years.

On the back of strong results so far this year, Straumann raised its 2016 revenue growth outlook to low-double-digit percent range from high-single-digit percent range.

The company reported H1 net revenue of 461.2 million Swiss francs ($479.87 million), beating average Reuters poll estimate of 451 million francs.

On a separate note, Straumann said it agreed to acquire Equinox, an Indian company which manufactures and sells dental implant products. The financial terms were not disclosed. ($1 = 0.9611 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Anna Serafin)