ZURICH Aug 20 Straumann, the world's largest maker of dental implants posted a 21 percent jump in net profit in the first half and expects cost cuts to further boost profitability in the rest of the year.

Net profit for the first came in at 54 million Swiss francs ($58.06 million), beating the average analyst forecast for 37 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales slipped 2 percent to 355 million francs in sales. Analysts on average had forecast sales of 350 million.

The Swiss company has slashed costs and jobs as it tries to grow profits in the face of weak demand in its main market, Europe, where cash-strapped consumers have cut back on cosmetic dentistry. ($1 = 0.9250 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)