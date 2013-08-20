BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Aug 20 Straumann Holding Ltd : * Shares in Straumann rise 2.2 percent after H1 results
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
* U.S. FDA alerts consumers of nationwide voluntary recall of epipen and epipen jr