BRIEF-Yunnan Baiyao Group to pay cash div 8 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 8 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
ZURICH Feb 25 Straumann Holding Ltd, the world's largest maker of dental implants, forecast low-single digit sales growth this year and said it will continue to expand in the value segment as it reported full-year earnings that met expectations.
Excluding the impact of currencies, net sales rose 0.4 percent to 680 million Swiss francs ($764.3 million), generating a net profit of 101 million francs compared to 37.5 million francs a year ago.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net sales of 678 million and profit of 100 million.
Last week, local rival Nobel Biocare Holding AG said it expects sales growth of around 3 to 4 percent this year and to improve its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin by about 1 percentage point.
($1 = 0.8897 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 27, for FY 2016