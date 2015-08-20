ZURICH Aug 20 Straumann is confident
of following up forecast-beating half-year results with strong
figures in the third quarter, the head of the Swiss dental
implant maker said on Thursday.
"The start with the third quarter was positive, again in
line with expectations," Chief Executive Marco Gadola told
Reuters in a telephone interview. "So we expect a strong third
quarter too."
Gadola added that more vacation days in Germany as well as
its former supplier in China selling off stock could be a drag
on third-quarter results.
Basel-based Straumann on Thursday raised its full-year
guidance as it posted a smaller-than-expected loss due to the
purchase of the remaining Neodent stake.
Gadola said the company was open to doing more deals but
said there were not many attractive assets left to buy in the
industry.
