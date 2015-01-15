ZURICH Jan 15 Swiss dental implant maker
Straumann said it will take a hard look at costs after
a surprise move by the Swiss National Bank to scrap its
three-year-old cap against the euro sent the franc soaring.
The Basel-based firm makes about 40 percent of its sales in
euros and was trading down 20 percent at 221.30 francs by 1424
GMT, making it one of the hardest hit Swiss companies.
"It goes without saying that we are watching the situation
carefully and will take adequate corresponding measures," a
spokesman said in an emailed statement, adding Straumann had
diversified away from Europe as well as significantly cut costs
in recent years.
"The further weakening of the Euro endorses these strategies
and means that we will have to look even harder at tightening
our cost base - which we will do," the spokesman added.
Straumann said a 10 percent appreciation in the franc
against the euro would knock around 25 million Swiss francs
($24.47 million) off its topline and 15 million of its earnings
before interest and taxes.
($1 = 1.0218 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)