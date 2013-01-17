TEL AVIV Jan 17 Israel's Strauss Group accepted precommitments from institutional investors for 235 million shekels ($63 million) worth of bonds it is issuing, the food company said on Thursday.

The unlinked bonds with an average maturity of seven years will bear interest of 4.5 percent. They are rated "AA+" by Standard & Poor's Maalot and "Aa1/Stable" by Midroog, the Israeli affiliate of Moody's Investors Service.

Strauss, the second-largest company in the Israeli food and beverage market, said it plans to offer bonds to the general public next week.

Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern Europe.

($1 = 3.725 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)