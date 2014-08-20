JERUSALEM Aug 20 Israeli food and drinks maker
Strauss Group reported a 9 percent fall in quarterly
profit, hurt by continuing declines in its global coffee sales.
Strauss said on Wednesday it earned an adjusted 69 million
shekels ($19.6 million) in the second quarter, down from 75
million a year earlier. Sales declined 3 percent to 1.95 billion
shekels, although they rose 1.7 percent excluding foreign
currency effects.
Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a
market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern
Europe and Brazil. It is the second-largest company in the
Israeli food and beverage market.
Coffee sales fell 8.5 percent, led by a 9.6 percent drop in
international coffee sales.
Sales at its international dips and spreads joint venture
Sabra, which is half owned by PepsiCo, gained 7 percent.
Sales in Israel slipped 1.8 percent.
Strauss "is contending with economic challenges in eastern
European markets, notably Russian and Ukraine, while posting
continued growth in the international dips and spreads
operation," said Gadi Lesin, Strauss chief executive.
(1 US dollar = 3.5281 Israeli shekel)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)