JERUSALEM May 27 Israeli food and drinks maker
Strauss Group reported a slight drop in quarterly
profit, weighed down by lower global coffee sales.
Strauss said on Tuesday it earned an adjusted 99 million
shekels ($28.5 million) in the first quarter, compared with 103
million a year earlier.
Sales fell 2 percent to 1.97 billion shekels but excluding
exchange rate effects, sales rose 4.8 percent.
Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a
market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern
Europe and Brazil. It is the second-largest company in the
Israeli food and beverage market.
Coffee sales fell 12.4 percent, led by a 15.4 percent
decline in international coffee sales.
Sales at its international dips and spreads joint venture
Sabra, which is half-owned by PepsiCo, gained 14.5
percent. Sales in Israel rose 4.4 percent.
"Faced with a challenging quarter in our home market and the
international arena, the group posts sound results that attest
to significant capabilities in coping with a changing
geopolitical - Russia, Ukraine - and economic reality," said
Gadi Lesin, Strauss's chief executive.
($1 = 3.4782 Israeli Shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)