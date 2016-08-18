TEL AVIV Aug 18 Israeli food company Strauss
Group reported a 149 percent jump in quarterly net
profit on Thursday, boosted by higher sales of coffee and dips
and lower expenses.
Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, reported
adjusted net profit of 78 million shekels ($20.6 million) in the
second quarter, up from 31 million a year earlier. Revenue edged
up 5.2 percent to 1.9 billion shekels but rose 11 percent
excluding foreign exchange effects.
Strauss is the second-largest company in the Israeli food
and beverage sector.
"In Israel, our home base, we were able to reduce prices,
improve our employee's conditions ... and we also gained market
share," said chief executive Gadi Lesin.
Coffee revenue grew 5.1 percent to 877 million shekels in
the second quarter, though growth was 16.9 percent excluding
foreign currency effects.
Sales at its international dips and spreads joint
ventures with PepsiCo rose 8.3 percent.
($1 = 3.7797 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)