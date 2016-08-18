TEL AVIV Aug 18 Israeli food company Strauss Group reported a 149 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Thursday, boosted by higher sales of coffee and dips and lower expenses.

Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, reported adjusted net profit of 78 million shekels ($20.6 million) in the second quarter, up from 31 million a year earlier. Revenue edged up 5.2 percent to 1.9 billion shekels but rose 11 percent excluding foreign exchange effects.

Strauss is the second-largest company in the Israeli food and beverage sector.

"In Israel, our home base, we were able to reduce prices, improve our employee's conditions ... and we also gained market share," said chief executive Gadi Lesin.

Coffee revenue grew 5.1 percent to 877 million shekels in the second quarter, though growth was 16.9 percent excluding foreign currency effects.

Sales at its international dips and spreads joint ventures with PepsiCo rose 8.3 percent. ($1 = 3.7797 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)