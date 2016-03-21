TEL AVIV, March 21 Israeli food company Strauss
Group reported a 12 percent fall in fourth-quarter
profit on Monday, hurt by currency effects on coffee sales in
emerging markets, and announced a coffee acquisition in Brazil.
Strauss said its Tres Coracoes joint venture in Brazil will
buy the instant coffee operations of Cia Iguacu, a company owned
by Japan's Marubeni Corp.
The acquisition, which needs regulatory approval, would make
Tres Coracoes, already Brazil's market leader in roasted coffee,
the second biggest player in the country's instant coffee
market. Financial details were not disclosed.
Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, reported
adjusted profit of 74 million shekels ($19.2 million) in the
last three months of 2015 against 84 million a year earlier.
Revenue slipped to 1.9 billion shekels from 2.1 billion
but was up 4.2 percent excluding negative foreign currency
effects due to the strengthening shekel.
Strauss, the second-largest company in the Israeli food and
beverage sector, is a market leader in roast and ground coffee
in central and eastern Europe and Brazil, where it was hit by
the weakening of the Brazilian real and Russian rouble.
Coffee revenue dropped 15 percent to 875 million shekels
though excluding foreign currency effects coffee sales rose 9.4
percent.
Sales at its international dips and spreads joint
ventures with PepsiCo fell 3.2 percent.
($1 = 3.8561 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)