(Adds company's Q4 results)
TEL AVIV, March 23 Israeli food and drinks maker
Strauss Group reported higher quarterly net profit and
is examining an initial public offering of its coffee subsidiary
on a U.S. stock exchange.
Strauss and its partner in Strauss Coffee, U.S. buyout firm
TPG Capital Management, have submitted a draft
confidential prospectus to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Strauss said on Monday.
Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a
market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern
Europe and Brazil.
A year ago, a source familiar with Strauss Coffee told
Reuters that an overseas lifting would enable TPG to halve its
25 percent stake in the Dutch-registered company.
TPG, which bought its stake in 2008 for $293 million, has
been feuding with Strauss ever since TPG tried to keep Todd
Morgan, a former TPG employee, from losing his job as chief
executive of the coffee firm. It lost that fight in court and
Morgan was ousted early last year.
Israel's second-largest food and beverage company, earned an
adjusted 84 million shekels ($20.8 million) in the fourth
quarter, up from 70 million a year earlier, thanks to lower
costs due to currency hedging transactions as well as lower tax
expenses.
Sales rose 0.3 percent to 2.08 billion shekels but excluding
foreign exchange effects, sales grew 2.8 percent.
Coffee sales rose 2.4 percent to 1.03 billion shekels, led
by a 4.8 percent increase in international coffee sales.
Excluding currency effects, total coffee sales grew 9.4 percent.
Coffee sales in Israel, where the market is slowing, fell
8.7 percent.
Sales at its dips and spreads joint venture with PepsiCo
rose 30.1 percent.
($1 = 4.0363 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch and Louise
Heavens)