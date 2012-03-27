* Q4 profit ex-items 67 mln shekels vs 66 mln forecast

* Q4 sales rise 14.5 pct, coffee sales jump 25 pct

JERUSALEM, March 27 Israeli food and drinks company Strauss Group reported a flat fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday after consumer protests and threats of boycotts last summer forced it to implement widespread price reductions.

Strauss, the world's fifth largest coffee maker in terms of green coffee procurement, posted fourth-quarter net income of 33 million shekels ($8.9 million), identical to a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, such as goodwill impairments at some of its subsidiaries, profit grew 33 percent to 67 million shekels.

Analysts had expected profit of 65.5 million shekels, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Strauss's gross profit margin in the last three months of 2011 dropped to 33.2 percent from 36 percent. Sales rose 14.5 percent to 2.07 billion shekels, including a 1.3 percent rise in its domestic market where Strauss is Israel's second-largest company in the food industry.

Strauss's business is split between coffee and other food products, with an 11.2 percent share of the Israeli food and beverage market.

Global coffee sales rose 25 percent to 1.15 billion shekels due to strong growth in Brazil, Russia, Israel, Poland and former Soviet-bloc countries. Operating profit in the coffee sector rose to 7.1 percent from 5.6 percent.

Sales at its Sabra Dipping unit -- a U.S. maker of dips and spreads half-owned by PepsiCo Inc -- grew 21.5 percent in the quarter.

Last summer consumers in Israel protested against the high cost of living and threatened boycotts, leading food makers to cut prices of dozens of products.

"The consumer protest in Israel obligates us to improve and become more efficient at making organizational adjustments in line with the new reality, and increase the added value we provide to consumers," said Strauss Chairwoman Ofra Strauss.