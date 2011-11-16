* Q3 net 61 mln shekels vs 54 mln
* Sales up 13.8 pct to 2 bln shekels
* Global coffee sales rise 17.7 pct to 1.02 bln shekels
TEL AVIV, Nov 16 Israeli food and beverage
maker Strauss Group reported a rise in quarterly net
profit due to higher sales and lower financing expenses.
The world's sixth-largest coffee firm posted third-quarter
net profit excluding one-off items of 61 million shekels ($16.3
million), up from 54 million a year earlier.
Sales rose 13.8 percent to 2.0 billion shekels, including a
9 percent increase in its domestic market, where Strauss is the
second-largest company in the food industry.
Strauss's business is split between coffee and other food
products, with an 11.3 percent share of the Israeli food and
beverage market.
Strauss said its global coffee sales increased 17.7 percent
to 1.02 billion shekels due to strong growth in most of its
regions, especially in Russia, Brazil and Israel.
Operating profit in the coffee sector decreased by 7.9
percent due to higher operating expenses, mainly in marketing
and sales.
Sales at its Sabra Dipping unit -- a U.S. maker of dips and
spreads half-owned by PepsiCo Inc -- grew 27.4 percent
in the quarter.
Strauss also announced various special offers to help
maintain lower prices, after protests in Israel against the high
living costs.
"Strauss continued with its strategic plans of international
expansion, while emphasising the adjustments necessary in Israel
as a result of public dialogue and the social protest that has
erupted over the high cost of living in the country," Chairwoman
Ofra Strauss said in a statement.
($1 = 3.74 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Holmes)