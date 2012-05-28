TEL AVIV May 28 Net profit at Israeli food and
drinks maker Strauss Group was hit in the first
quarter by higher energy and raw material prices, despite
increased sales.
The company said on Monday its net profit excluding one-off
items fell to 65 million shekels ($16.9 million) from 70 million
in the same period last year. The bottom line was also hurt by
higher financing expenses and a rise in its effective tax rate.
Sales rose 16.5 percent to 2.065 billion shekels, buoyed by
a 26.1 percent jump in its coffee business and a 30.5 percent
rise in sales at its international spreads and dips joint
venture with PepsiCo.
Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a
market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern
Europe. It is the second-largest company in the Israeli food and
beverage market with a 12.5 percent share.
"The group's gross and operating margins have eroded, due,
among other things, to the rise in raw material prices compared
to the corresponding period last year, and to the continuing
increase in the prices of production inputs and energy, which
are translated into annual incremental costs of tens of millions
of shekels," President and Chief Executive Gadi Lesin said in a
statement.
He said Strauss was continuing to implement efficiency
measures and was preparing to launch its spreads and dips
operations in Mexico and other areas together with PepsiCo.
Global coffee sales reached 1.05 billion shekels, boosted by
growth in most of the geographical areas in which it operates.
Sales at Strauss Water, which makes drinking water
purification systems, were flat at 99 million shekels. The
company is preparing for a consumer launch of its products in
the UK with the Virgin Group.