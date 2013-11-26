JERUSALEM Nov 26 Israeli food and drinks maker
Strauss Group reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly
profit boosted by income at its international coffee and its
spreads and dips business.
Strauss said on Tuesday it earned 81 million shekels ($22.8
million) excluding one-time items in the third quarter compared
with 69 million a year earlier. Sales slipped 1.9 percent to
2.04 billion shekels But excluding exchange rate effects, sales
rose 5.7 percent.
Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a
market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern
Europe. It is the second-largest company in the Israeli food and
beverage market with market share of about 12 percent.
"The group's strong performance in the quarter reflects
continued strong operating results by Strauss international
operations, alongside growth in Strauss Israel and smart
cost management," said Gadi Lesin, Strauss' chief executive.
Global coffee sales fell 9 percent to 954 million shekels
but operating profit in the segment grew 24 percent to 108
million shekels.
Sales at its international dips and spreads joint venture
half-owned by Pepsico, rose 13.5 percent while operating
profit gained 20.8 percent.