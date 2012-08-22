TEL AVIV Aug 22 Net profit at Israeli food and drinks maker Strauss Group was hit in the second quarter by higher raw material prices, mainly green coffee, and other expenses despite increased sales.

The company said on Wednesday its net profit excluding one-off items fell to 35 million shekels ($8.7 million) from 39 million in the same period last year.

Profitability was also hurt by expenses related to building its international dips and spreads activity outside of North America, a rise in expenses related to building Strauss Water in China and England and a higher effective tax rate.

Sales rose 5.2 percent to 1.9 billion shekels, buoyed by a 6.3 percent rise in its coffee business and a 26.6 percent jump in sales at its international spreads and dips joint venture with PepsiCo.

Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh foods and coffee, is a market leader in roast and ground coffee in central and eastern Europe. It is the second-largest company in the Israeli food and beverage market with a 12 percent share.

"The group has maintained its operating profit despite further increases in production inputs, a weakening of the currencies in relation to the dollar and challenges in Israel, mainly thanks to the improvement in profit in activities outside of Israel, strict control of expenses and streamlining measures," President and Chief Executive Gadi Lesin said.

He noted that Strauss in the quarter launched its spreads and dips operations in Mexico together with PepsiCo. Strauss Water launched a partnership in England with the Virgin Group and several days ago the investment in Virgin Strauss Water by the Virgin Group was completed.

Global coffee sales rose to 984 million shekels, boosted by growth in most of the geographical areas in which it operates. After neutralising the impact of currency exchange rates, sales grew 12.3 percent.

Sales at Strauss Water, which makes drinking water purification systems, grew 3.4 percent to 103 million shekels.