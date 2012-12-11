* Accuser also settles lawsuit with New York Post
* Terms of deal to remain confidential
* Strauss-Kahn closer to end of legal troubles
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Dec 10 Dominique Strauss-Kahn and a
New York hotel maid who accused the former International
Monetary Fund chief of sexual assault on Monday settled her
civil lawsuit against him for an undisclosed sum, ending one
chapter of a scandal that cost him his job and a chance to
become president of France.
At a brief hearing in New York State Supreme Court in the
Bronx, Justice Douglas McKeon said the terms of the deal would
remain confidential.
Strauss-Kahn, 63, was not required to appear in New York and
remained in Paris. His accuser, Nafissatou Diallo, was present
as the judge had ordered, wearing a green blouse with black
pants and a gray and white head scarf.
"I thank everybody, and I thank God," Diallo said in a brief
statement outside the courthouse after the hearing.
The hearing took place about seven miles (11 km) from the
luxury Manhattan hotel where Diallo claimed the managing
director of the IMF attacked her last May. The jet-setting
financier spent six nights in custody and resigned.
"Ms. Diallo is a strong and courageous woman who never lost
faith in our system of justice. With this resolution, she can
now move on with her life and we thank everyone for their
support and prayers," said her lawyer, Kenneth Thompson.
Strauss-Kahn's New York lawyers, William Taylor and Amit
Mehta, said in an emailed statement: "On behalf of Mr.
Strauss-Kahn, we are pleased to have arrived at a resolution of
this matter. We are grateful to Judge McKeon whose patience and
forbearance allowed this agreement to be formulated."
The agreement ends Strauss-Kahn's legal woes in the United
States, but he faces more court dates in France.
The U.S. scandal erupted on May 14, 2011, when Diallo, 33,
told police Strauss-Kahn attacked her at the Sofitel Hotel. She
said he emerged naked from the bathroom of his $3,000-a-night
suite and forced her to perform oral sex.
The accusation led to a frantic scramble by New York police
to arrest Strauss-Kahn as he sat aboard a jet at John F. Kennedy
International Airport waiting to take off for France that night.
The scandal forced Strauss-Kahn to resign as head of one of
the world's most influential international finance organizations
and wrecked his hopes of running for president in France. He was
once seen as a front-runner for the Socialists. Instead Francois
Hollande became the candidate and unseated President Nicolas
Sarkozky.
The New York case also seemed to initiate a wave of other
accusations against Strauss-Kahn, long known as the "great
seducer" in French political circles.
Prosecutors initially expressed confidence in the evidence,
including DNA that showed a sexual encounter. But they dropped
the case in August 2011 after developing concerns about Diallo's
credibility, including what they said were inconsistencies in
her account of what happened immediately following the incident.
Judge McKeon said a separate lawsuit filed by Diallo against
the New York Post over the tabloid's report that she was a
prostitute had been settled as well. Terms of that were also
kept confidential.
The newspaper did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on Monday, though it has said in the past that it stood
by its reporting.
GLARE OF PUBLICITY
Accusers in such cases often hide from the glare of
publicity and many media outlets, including Reuters, protect
their identities by not revealing their names.
But Diallo, the daughter of an imam from Guinea, broke her
silence in July 2011, while the criminal investigation was still
active, revealing her identity in interviews to Newsweek and ABC
News.
She filed her civil lawsuit just weeks before the charges
were dismissed, claiming Strauss-Kahn's "sadistic" attack caused
her physical and emotional damage.
Strauss-Kahn filed a $1 million countersuit against Diallo
for defamation. He said the sexual encounter was consensual but
admitted it was a "moral error."
Legal experts said it was common for settlement amounts in
such cases to remain sealed, as defendants try to avoid the
perception of guilt.
"There are a lot of people in the general public that will
equate a large settlement with being guilty of what you are
accused of doing," said Colorado attorney John Clune, who
represents victims of sexual assault.
Once cleared of criminal charges, Strauss-Kahn returned to
France, where his legal troubles persisted.
He awaits a decision by a French court on his request to
halt an inquiry into whether he should stand trial on pimping
charges related to sex parties he attended with prostitutes. A
court date was set for Dec. 19. [I D:nL5E8MS22Y]
In October, French authorities dropped a related probe into
allegations of group rape by Strauss-Kahn after the complaining
witness, a prostitute, retracted her accusations.
Soon after Strauss-Kahn's arrest, a French writer, Tristane
Banon, accused him of attempted rape in 2003. French authorities
brought no charges, despite concluding the incident likely
qualified as an assault, because the statute of limitations had
expired.
Lawyers for Strauss-Kahn have denied any wrongdoing, saying
he has become a target for his "libertine" ways.
Strauss-Kahn and his wife, journalist Anne Sinclair,
separated this summer.
Strauss-Kahn is quietly trying to resume his career,
delivering speeches at private conferences in recent months and
setting up a consulting firm in Paris. [ ID:nL5E8LNBZH]
If the reaction of some Parisians asked about the legal
settlement in New York is any indication, Strauss-Kahn still
faces a skeptical public in France.
"Just because he's got money he gets away with it," Bastien,
an electrician in his 20s told Reuters TV. "If it had been
anyone else they would have done time for this. It's not right."
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York and Pauline
Mevel in Paris. Editing by Dan Burns and Christopher Wilson)