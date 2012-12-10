NEW YORK Dec 10 Former International Monetary
Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and the hotel maid who accused
him last year of attempting to rape her have agreed to a
settlement in her civil lawsuit against him.
In a court hearing in New York on Monday, Bronx Supreme
Court Justice Douglas McKeon announced the two sides had reached
a deal to end the litigation, but said details of the
settlement, including the amount of any damages to be paid to
Nafissatou Diallo by Strauss-Kahn, will not be made public.
The agreement ends an international scandal that forced
Strauss-Kahn, 63, to resign and scuttled his hopes of running
for president in his native France.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Jackie
Frank)