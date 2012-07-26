July 26 For-profit college Strayer Education Inc posted a lower quarterly profit, but said new-student sign-ups rose for the second straight quarter.

New student sign-ups, which had turned around in the first quarter after six straight quarters of decline, were up 9 percent in the second quarter, the company said.

Net income fell to $21.2 million, or $1.85 per share, from $29.6 million, or $2.53 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at Strayer Education, which caters mainly to working adults, fell 11 percent to $146.3 million.

Strayer shares closed at $90.70 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.