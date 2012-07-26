* Sees Q3 EPS $0.30-$0.32

* Q2 EPS $1.85 vs est $1.86

* Q2 rev $146.3 mln vs est $147.9 mln

* New-student sign-ups rise 9 pct

July 26 Strayer Education Inc's quarterly profit just missed analysts' expectations, but the for-profit college said new-student sign-ups rose for the second straight quarter.

Strayer said it expects to earn between 30 cents and 32 cents per share for the third quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 88 cents per share on revenue of $129.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

New student sign-ups, which had turned around in the first quarter after six straight quarters of decline, were up 9 percent in the second quarter, the company said.

Net income fell to $21.2 million, or $1.85 per share, from $29.6 million, or $2.53 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at Strayer Education, which caters mainly to working adults, fell 11 percent to $146.3 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.86 per share on revenue of $147.9 million.

Strayer shares closed at $90.70 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.