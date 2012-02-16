Feb 16 Strayer Education Inc posted a lower quarterly profit and forecast a weak start to 2012, as new student sign-ups fell for the fifth straight quarter.

The for-profit education company expects first-quarter earnings of $2.07 to $2.09 a share, below analysts estimates of $2.24 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

New student enrollment fell 8 percent in the winter term, while total enrollment declined 12 percent to 50,432 students.

Strayer's fourth-quarter net income was $26.7 million, or $2.30 a share, down from $35.9 million, or $2.73 a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $155.8 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of $2.26 a share on revenue of $154.8 million.