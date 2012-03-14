By Lauren Young
| NEW YORK, March 14
NEW YORK, March 14 Bank customers
shouldn't stress out over the latest U.S. bank stress test
results.
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday gave passing
grades to 15 of 19 banks, including JP Morgan Chase & Co, Bank
of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co.
Citigroup Inc, the nation's No. 3 bank, along with Ally
Bank, ranked among the losers.
What does the Fed's assessment mean for consumers?
Greg McBride, senior financial analyst at Bankrate.com, says
banks that passed the test may boost lending activity. Consumers
who use a bank that failed to pass should not expect any major
changes.
Here are excerpts from an interview with McBride:
What are the stress tests?
The Federal Reserve, as the primary bank regulator, puts
major financial institutions through a very dire economic
scenario to assess what condition the institutions would be in,
and specifically, whether they have sufficient capital to
weather a storm and to continue lending should a similar
economic scenario unfold.
What if you have accounts at a bank that didn't pass?
The stress test results are not an indication of the
present-day condition of the banks tested, so there are no
worries for depositors. Just make sure the money you have in any
bank or credit union is fully covered by federal deposit
insurance. (The limit currently is $250,000.)
Will the stress test results make it easier to get a loan
from a bank that got a passing grade?
It won't ease loan standards, but it could potentially make
lenders that have adequate capital cushions more comfortable in
now ramping up their lending.
Is there any connection between new bank fees and the stress
tests?
New bank fees are related primarily to new banking
regulations that have impacted bank revenues. The stress tests
over the past several years have prompted regulators to require
higher levels of capital from banks, and there are a multitude
of ways banks can build capital cushions, such as shedding
non-core assets, or boosting earnings through things like
additional fee income.
If my bank did pass, does that mean I can expect higher
interest rates or better offerings or anything else?
The stress tests are unlikely to have a material effect on
the interest-rate environment. Instead, the Federal Reserve
expects to keep short-term interest rates on hold until late
2014 and the outlook for both the health of the U.S. economy and
inflation are the drivers of interest rates.