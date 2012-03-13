* Q4 adj net loss $0.05/shr vs est loss $0.03/shr

* Q4 revenue fell 47.1 pct to $36.5 mln

* Sees FY12 net sales $160 mln - $175 mln

* Sees FY12 adj EPS $0.25 - $0.35

March 13 STR Holdings Inc posted a wider-than-expected fourth quarter loss, and the solar company forecast full-year earnings below analysts' estimates , hurt by slow demand in its key solar markets.

STR provides encapsulants used in solar cells to protect them and provide electrical insulation.

The company expects orders for its encapsulants to normalize during the second half of the year. For 2012, it expects to earn 25 cents a share to 35 cents a share on revenue of $160 million to $175 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of 57 cents a share, on revenue of $209.94 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Solar subsidy cuts in Germany and Italy last year triggered a global glut in solar panels and drove down prices sharply, denting profits and stock prices at leading solar manufacturers.

For the fourth quarter, net loss from continuing operations was $68.5 million, or $1.67 a share, compared with a profit of $3.8 million, or 9 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it posted a loss of 5 cents a share, below analysts' expectations of a net loss of 3 cents a share.

Revenue fell about 47 percent to $36.5 million, in line with analysts' expectations of $36.56 million.

"Although there was a surge in German installations during December, much of the demand was satisfied by existing channel inventory," chief executive Robert Yorgensen said in a statement.

STR's shares, which have lost about 61 percent of their value in the last year, closed at $6.26 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares touched a year low of $5.94 last week.