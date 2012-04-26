BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
April 26 (Corrects year-ago net profit figure to 407.1 mln rupees from 4.07 bln rupees)
April 26 Three months ended March 31
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 6420.7 vs 407.1
Net Sales (in bln rupees) 5.27 vs 4.87
Results are consolidated
NOTE: Strides Arcolab Ltd is a drug maker.
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year