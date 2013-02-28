MUMBAI Shares in drugmaker Strides Arcolab STAR.NS plummeted about 10 percent on Thursday, wiping out early gains following its sale of a unit to Mylan (MYL.O) for $1.6 billion, as investors were unhappy with Strides' dividend payout, traders said.

The shares had initially gained as much as 13.2 percent.

The company declared a 20 percent dividend, or 2 rupees per share, for 2012.

Strides' injectables unit Agila Specialties generated $700 million in sales and an operating profit of $86 million in year 2012, Strides said.

The Bangalore-based drugmaker said it planned to spend $700 million to $800 million at pretax level on shareholders.

Valued at $1.1 billion, shares in Strides Arcolab were down 8.5 percent at 902.95 rupees by 9:51 a.m. when the Mumbai market was up 0.55 percent.

