MUMBAI, Feb 28 Shares in Indian drugmaker Strides Arcolab plummeted about 10 percent on Thursday, wiping out early gains following its sale of a unit to Mylan for $1.6 billion, as investors were unhappy with Strides' dividend payout, traders said. The shares had initially gained as much as 13.2 percent. The company declared a 20 percent dividend, or 2 rupees per share, for 2012. Strides' injectables unit Agila Specialties generated $700 million in sales and an operating profit of $86 million in year 2012, Strides said. The Bangalore-based drugmaker said it planned to spend $700 million to $800 million at pretax level on shareholders. Valued at $1.1 billion, shares in Strides Arcolab were down 9 percent at 896.15 rupees by 0411 GMT when the Mumbai market was up 0.55 percent. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)