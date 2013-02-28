(Adds analyst comments, updates share movement) MUMBAI, Feb 28 Shares in Indian drugmaker Strides Arcolab plummeted as much as 10.6 percent on Thursday, wiping out early gains following its sale of a unit to Mylan Inc for $1.6 billion, as investors were unhappy with Strides' dividend payout, traders said. The shares had initially gained as much as 13.2 percent. The company posted a 10.5 percent fall in net profit for the October-December quarter and declared a 20 percent dividend, or 2 rupees per share, for 2012. The shares fell as investors were disappointed on lack of any special dividend immediately after the deal with Mylan, dealers said. Announcing the sale, Strides said it planned to distribute $700 million to $800 million at pretax levels to shareholders. "Post the sale of Agila, the pharmaceuticals business left with the company does not have a great value," said Deepak Malik, analyst at Emkay Global in Mumbai. "Also, post tax, the money shareholders would receive from the sale is just about 454 rupees (per share), which is not very attractive." Strides' injectables unit Agila Specialties generated $700 million in sales and an operating profit of $86 million in year 2012, Strides said. Shares in Strides Arcolab, which has a market value of $1.1 billion, were down 5 percent at 936.5 rupees by 0511 GMT when the Mumbai market was up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)