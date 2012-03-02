UPDATE 1-Shipping routes via Oman opened to give Qatar food lifeline
* Food importer says hundreds of containers on their way (Updates with further comment, detail, context)
BERLIN, March 2 German trade union Verdi announced a warning strike of ground personnel at Berlin's Tegel airport on Friday that started at 0500 GMT and will end at 0830 GMT.
A warning strike usually occurs when negotiations are ongoing, compared with a strike when talks have failed or are at a dead end.
The union has called for a wage increase of 4 percent for the approximate 1,500 staff.
(Reporting by Axel Hildebrand; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Food importer says hundreds of containers on their way (Updates with further comment, detail, context)
DUBAI, June 12 A United Nations aviation body should declare Gulf Arab measures against Qatari air traffic as illegal, the chief executive of Qatar Airways said in comments to CNN published on Monday, after some Arab states cut ties with Doha in a diplomatic row.