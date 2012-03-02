BERLIN, March 2 German trade union Verdi announced a warning strike of ground personnel at Berlin's Tegel airport on Friday that started at 0500 GMT and will end at 0830 GMT.

A warning strike usually occurs when negotiations are ongoing, compared with a strike when talks have failed or are at a dead end.

The union has called for a wage increase of 4 percent for the approximate 1,500 staff.

(Reporting by Axel Hildebrand; Editing by Mark Potter)