Aug 20 Stroeer

* Says H1 sales 334.7 million eur, up 18.5 percent

* H1 adjusted EBITDA up 21.9 percent at 57.8 mln eur, net income 3.4 million eur versus loss of 1.7 million in year-earlier

* Sees 2014 adjusted EBITDA of at least 135 million eur

* Reuters poll average for Stroeer 2014 adj EBITDA was 132 mln eur

* Stroeer sees Q3 sales up 10-15 percent, organic growth of about 10 percent

* Reuters poll average for Stroeer Q2 sales was 188 mln eur, for adj EBITDA was 38.7 mln eur