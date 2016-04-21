BRIEF-FastOut initiates cooperation with Japanese electronics group Ricoh
* INITIATES COOPERATION WITH JAPANESE ELECTRONICS GROUP RICOH
FRANKFURT, April 21 German advertising company Stroeer on Thursday dismissed a research report by Muddy Waters over its growth outlook which caused its shares to plummet, and also confirmed its guidance in a letter to investors.
Stroeer called the report "far-fetched" and said that its business outlook was excellent, with an expected organic growth rate of about 10 percent.
The Muddy Waters report, which claimed that the marketing company issued false growth statements, sent shares down 26 percent. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
May 15 VIDEOBUR STHLM INT AB: * SAYS APPOINTS CHRISTOFER LEE AS NEW CEO * CHRISTOFER LEE STARTS AS CEO 18 MAY Source text: http://bit.ly/2rhJmik Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)