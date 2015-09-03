By Jonathan Schwarzberg
NEW YORK, Sept 3
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Big issuers of US leveraged
loans including cable company Charter Communications Inc
and chipmaker Avago Technologies will test the
US leveraged loan market by launching jumbo deals after the
Labor Day holiday, but could benefit from a flight to quality
after global equity market turmoil.
Investors are expected to favor large liquid deals for
highly-rated companies as they become more selective about deals
that they are willing to hold on their books in a 'risk off'
environment as China's stock market crash and slumping
commodities prices exacerbate fears of increasing default rates.
"I believe there's a higher degree of uncertainty right now
driven by a combination of historically low commodity prices and
equity market volatility plus what happens with interest rates,"
said Kevin Lockhart, global co-head of leveraged finance at
Jefferies.
Wider market volatility usually pushes secondary prices
lower, and average secondary bids on the SMi100 index of most
widely held loans dropped to 98.71 at the start of September
from 99.62 on July 21. This typically prompts a pricing
correction in the primary market as investors call for higher
pricing or discounts and improved terms, including adding or
boosting call protection and adding most favored nation clauses.
Charter and Avago have jumbo multi-billion dollar
acquisition loans to launch after Labor Day, despite launching
smaller deals before the holiday to minimize execution risk on
the larger financings in light of market turmoil.
These jumbo loans could be less affected by typical market
dynamics, however, due to low dealflow this year in the US
leveraged loan market and continued demand from deal-hungry
investors as new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds, the
main buyers of loans, have continue to be issued.
US leveraged volume was just US$559bn at the end of August
for the year to date, 19% lower than US$689bn in the same time
last year, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
"It feels like pricing should widen a bit, but that is
offset by the combination of CLO creation and the fact that year
over year volume is low," Lockhart said.
The volume of deals launching after Labor Day is unlikely to
change excess demand, which will continue to favor borrowers
with strong credit profiles, another banker said.
This means that Charter and Avago's bellwether deals may
still be able to achieve competitive pricing, although smaller,
less liquid deals are expected to see more revision.
"The top tier of credits is probably going to be on par with
pricing earlier this year and may be slightly tighter on
occasion because everyone is going to be chasing quality."
Lockhart said.
PRE-EMPTIVE STRIKES
Charter and Avago launched smaller deals in July and August
to reduce the size and risk of the remaining loans that they
need to raise. Investors were supportive and both deals were
increased from original targets.
Charter increased a term loan H financing to US$3.8bn from
US$3.5bn on July 22, which part-finances its acquisitions of
Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks LLC, which total
US$78.7bn. The company still has commitments to issue a further
US$5.2bn of debt to help finance the acquisitions.
Avago increased a term loan A to US$4.25bn from US$3.25bn on
August 14, which also part-financed its US$37bn acquisition of
rival Broadcom Corp. The company said that it plans to line up a
total of US15.5bn to finance the deal, leaving more than US$10bn
to raise. Avago will use US$9bn of loans to finance the
acquisition and US$6.5bn will refinance debt.
Charter and Avago's follow-on deals are expected to be well
received by investors, a senior banker said, adding that deals
at the lower end of the credit spectrum will not find as much
interest from investors.
Demand for riskier lower-rated deals and subordinated second
lien loans has fallen in the recent market rout. Many buyers
were crossover high-yield investors and deals with second-lien
debt are now being restructured with bonds when possible.
Private equity firms and alternative lenders may also buy second
lien tranches if they are small enough.
Bankers still expect September to be busy due to continued
mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity with deals in the
pipeline including a financing backing fashion department store
operator Belk Inc's US$3bn buyout by Sycamore Partners, which
has commitments from nine banks.
The current round of equity market volatility is expected to
create new financing opportunities in the fall, but fewer jumbo
deals of Charter's or Avago's scale are expected.
"It's not a market that is dominated by big deals right
now," the banker said. "But there are going to be quite a few
more things on the calendar."
