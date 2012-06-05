BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 5 Orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp said it will take a $33 million charge in the second quarter for an expected settlement of a Department of Justice investigation into one of its artificial knee devices.
Stryker said the charge to settle the probe of its OtisKnee device is expected to reduce its diluted earnings per share by about 9 cents in the second quarter.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.