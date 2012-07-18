BRIEF-Astrazeneca enters agreement for Zomig rights outside Japan
* Announced that it has entered an agreement with Grünenthal for global rights to Zomig (Zolmitriptan) outside Japan
July 18 Stryker Corp on Wednesday posted higher second-quarter earnings as sales of its orthopedic implants and medical and surgical instruments rose.
Net earnings were $325 million, or 85 cents a share, compared with $310 million, or 79 cents a share, a year ago. (Reporting By Susan Kelly; editing by Andre Grenon)
* 2017 has started well and trading is in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)