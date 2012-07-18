* EPS excluding charges is penny below average estimate
* Net sales rise 2.9 percent to $2.1 billion
* Continues to project double-digit 2012 EPS growth
* Shares slip 2.5 percent in after-hours trading
By Susan Kelly
CHICAGO, July 18 Orthopedic implant maker
Stryker Corp posted second-quarter earnings on Wednesday
that fell short of Wall Street estimates, hurt by a weaker euro
that dampened its sales overseas.
The company's shares slumped about 2.5 percent after hours.
Stryker, which makes artificial hips and knees, as well as
hospital beds and surgical instruments, said the unfavorable
currency impact reduced net sales by 2 percentage points.
Weak demand in Europe and to a lesser extent in Japan was
partly offset by better U.S. sales of hip and knee devices,
company officials said on a conference call.
Aaron Vaughn, an analyst with asset management firm
Mid-Continent Capital, said investors were hoping to see
stronger evidence of a rebound in the use of orthopedic implants
by patients reflected in Stryker's results.
"Low-single-digit growth in the core businesses, in my eyes,
is nothing to get excited about," said Vaughn, whose firm has
more than $1.5 billion in assets under management.
The orthopedic implant sector was especially hard hit in the
economic downturn as patients delayed elective medical
procedures, either because they lacked insurance, faced higher
out-of-pocket costs with the insurance they had, or feared
taking time off from work.
"There's this eternal hope that, eventually, we're going to
hit this inflection point where all the people who did not get
the procedures done in the last four years now come in and get
them done. We haven't seen that," Vaughn said.
Stryker characterized the U.S. hip and knee market as stable
and improving modestly.
"Overall it was a nice performance for our U.S. hip, knee
and trauma and extremities implant lines," Stryker Vice
President Katherine Owen told analysts.
Stryker reported second-quarter net earnings of $325
million, or 85 cents a share, compared with $310 million, or 79
cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time charges, Stryker earned 98 cents a share.
Analysts on average expected 99 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 2.9 percent to $2.1 billion in the quarter,
about in line with analysts' estimates.
Total sales of reconstructive joints including hips and
knees rose 1.2 percent, with U.S. sales up 9.6 percent, led by
trauma and extremities products, while international sales
declined 8.6 percent. U.S. hip sales alone grew 5.5 percent and
knee sales increased 5.2 percent.
Total sales of medical and surgical instruments rose 1.7
percent.
The Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company said it continues to
expect overall sales growth of 2 percent to 5 percent excluding
the impact of currency translations and acquisitions in 2012. It
also repeated its projection for double-digit growth in earnings
per share for the full year.
Stryker is considering both internal and external candidates
for a permanent chief executive following the resignation of
Stephen MacMillan, who stepped down in February for family
reasons. The company expects a decision in 2012. Chief Financial
Officer Curt Hartman is serving as CEO in the interim.
The company's shares were down 2.5 percent in after-hours
trading from a close of $53.57 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.