March 19 Former Stryker Corp Chief Executive Stephen MacMillan, who stepped down suddenly last month for family reasons, received $5.5 million and stock options that could be worth more than 10 times that much as part of his resignation agreement, the medical device maker said in a securities filing.

MacMillan will be able to exercise options to acquire about 1.2 million shares of Stryker common stock that had vested as of his official separation date, the company said. Options to an additional 676,644 shares that had not yet vested will be forfeited.

Stryker shares were fractionally higher at $55.01 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

MacMillan is also entitled to payment of his 2011 bonus of $1.16 million, as well as the vested benefits under any other Stryker benefit plan in which he has participated, including a 401(k) supplemental plan, according to the filing.

Stryker agreed to continue to fully pay for MacMillan's healthcare plans for 18 months unless he joins another company's health plan during that period, and will make a lump sum payment of six times the monthly premium for such coverage after the end of the 18-month period.

The company also agreed to reimburse MacMillan for up to $12,500 of attorney fees incurred in connection with the negotiation of the resignation agreement.

Under the agreement, MacMillan retains a temporary office at the Michigan-based maker of spinal products and other devices for six months, unless he takes a job with another company before then.

The deal includes a non-compete agreement for a period of two years; MacMillan will not compete with Stryker or its affiliates or solicit their business, customers, suppliers or employees, the filing said.

Were MacMillan to violate the non-compete agreement, he would have to repay to the company the $5.5 million and the portion of any profit from the exercise of any stock option attributable to an increase in the value of the stock occurring more than 30 days after the separation date, as well as the proceeds realized from vesting of any performance stock units. Any unexercised options would be forfeited.

MacMillan and Stryker agreed to release each other from any claims against the other, with the exception of claim that might arise against the former CEO were he found to have committed a crime or engaged in gross negligence, fraud or willful misconduct, the filing said.