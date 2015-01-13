Jan 13 Orthopedic device maker Stryker Corp on Tuesday said it expects foreign currency translations to reduce 2015 earnings by 20 cents per share, based on current exchange rates.

The U.S. dollar has benefited from more upbeat U.S. economic prospects compared with the rest of the world and is trading near a nine-year high against the euro.

Stryker also forecast adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.43 to $1.45 per share, with net sales growing 6.1 percent to $2.6 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)