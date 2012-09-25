Sept 25 Stryker Corp said on Tuesday it
expanded the recall of its Neptune waste management product line
to include later versions because U.S. health authorities have
advised the company that these devices do not have proper
regulatory clearance.
In June, the company issued a Class 1 recall, the most
serious type, of its Neptune waste system after r eceiving two
reports of serious injury and a fatality resulting from the use
of the product.
The company also notified customers that it was recalling
the instructions for use because they did not specifically warn
against connecting the high vacuum/high flow device to a passive
drainage tube.
In a press release, Stryker, a maker of hospital beds and
orthopedic implants, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
is unable to determine whether these last-generation devices are
as safe and effective as their legally marketed predecessor, the
Neptune 1.