Sept 25 Stryker Corp said on Tuesday it
expanded the recall of its Neptune surgical waste management
product line to include later versions because U.S. health
authorities have advised the company that these devices do not
have proper regulatory clearance.
In June, the company issued a Class 1 recall, the most
serious type, of its Neptune waste system after receiving two
reports of serious injury and a fatality resulting from the use
of the product.
The device collects surgical waste in the operating room and
then disposes of the fluids without ever exposing healthcare
workers to the waste.
Stryker also notified customers that it was recalling the
instructions for use because they did not specifically warn
against connecting the high vacuum/high flow device to a passive
drainage tube.
In a press release, Stryker, a maker of hospital beds and
orthopedic implants, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
is unable to determine whether these last-generation devices are
as safe and effective as their legally marketed predecessor, the
Neptune 1.
The recall affects the following products: Neptune 1 Gold
Rover; Neptune 1 Gold Rover - International; Neptune 1 Silver
Rover; Neptune Bronze; Neptune 2 Rover Ultra (120 V); and
Neptune 2 Rover Ultra (230 V).