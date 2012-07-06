BRIEF-Cardtek says collaborating with NXP Semiconductors
* Cardtek - collaborating with NXP Semiconductors to deliver first nationally sanctioned mobile wallet solution for United Arab Emirates Source text for Eikon:
July 6 Orthopedic implant maker Stryker Corp said it has begun to recall certain modular-neck stems used to correct hip biomechanics, due to potential risks associated with fretting and corrosion.
The company, which has terminated the global distribution of Rejuvenate and ABG II stems, said it would continue to evaluate the data related to these products.
Stryker's shares closed at $53.54 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Cardtek - collaborating with NXP Semiconductors to deliver first nationally sanctioned mobile wallet solution for United Arab Emirates Source text for Eikon:
* FDA approves Hologic's Genius™ 3D mammography™ exam as the only mammogram superior for women with dense breasts* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: