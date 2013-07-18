July 18 U.S. orthopedic implant maker Stryker
Corp on Thursday reported a nearly 35 percent drop in
quarterly net profit, but said adjusted earnings rose about 1
percent as sales of its hip, knee and spine products improved.
Consolidated net sales rose 5 percent in the second quarter
from a year earlier to $2.21 billion.
Excluding items such as costs for product recalls, adjusted
earnings of $1.00 per share fell short of the $1.03 per share
Wall Street analysts, on average, had forecast, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Stryker said it earned a net profit for the quarter of $213
million, or 56 cents per share, compared with $325 million, or
85 cents per share, a year earlier.
For the full year, the company said it expects adjusted
earnings per share of $4.20 to $4.26. Analysts, on average, had
forecast full-year earnings of $4.29 per share.