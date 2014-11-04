(Removes reference to Accolade Modular-Neck Hip Stems products
Nov 3 Orthopedics company Stryker Corp
said its settled a compensation lawsuit related to its hip
implant, and said it did not expect the settlement to hurt its
profit.
The company said it expected to pay out a majority of the
settlement by the end of 2015. (1.usa.gov/1xUlNbs)
Stryker will provide a base payment of $300,000 to patients
who received the implant and underwent revision surgery by Nov.
3, to remove and replace the devices, plaintiffs' counsel Wendy
Fleishman from Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP said in a
statement.
In June 2012, Stryker recalled its Rejuvenate and ABG II
Modular-Neck Hip Stems saying the implants could cause adverse
reactions, including pain and swelling.
Stryker said it has recorded charges of up to $1.425 billion
so far related to claims over the implants.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney
Joyce)