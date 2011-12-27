Dec 27 Middle-aged borrowers are piling up
student debt faster than any other age group, according to a
new analysis obtained by Reuters.
Educational borrowing is up for every age group over the
past three years, but it has grown far more quickly among those
between 35 and 49, according to the analysis of more than 3
million credit reports provided to Reuters by the credit score
tracking site CreditKarma (CreditKarma.com). That group
saw its school debt burden increase by a staggering 47 percent,
according to the analysis.
The average student loan debt for those aged 38 to 41 was
the biggest of that group -- about $12,000, up from just under
$9,000 in 2009. Young people still carry the biggest student
loan burdens; those aged 26 to 29 have an average of $14,000 in
student debt. But the increased levels in middle-aged student
debt is a new phenomenon.
Credit Karma CEO Kenneth Lin says the reason is obvious:
The tough economy has pushed people to seek mid-career
training.
"More and more people are going back to school," he says.
"High unemployment, rising tuition costs, artificially low
interest rates from the government, and increased for-profit
school advertising... (adds up to) consumers taking on student
loan debt at an alarming pace."
For-profit schools tend to saddle more debt on older
students with poorer credit than traditional institutions, he
said.
For example, Atlantan Janice Derrick might be typical. She
was 47, with 25 years of work experience when she got laid off
nearly three years ago as an executive assistant. She applied
for about 200 jobs without getting a single call.
"Not even temp agencies were taking on people," she says.
Derrick took an aptitude test and found she was well suited
to be a social worker or school counselor. But she did the math
and realized the low salary expectations and the amount of
additional schooling weren't a great combination. So she
decided to study to become a court reporter instead, and
amassed about $25,000 in student loan debt for her training.
That was on top of the credit card debt she accumulated while
unemployed.
Now 50, she just got her court reporting license, and she
says she's hopeful.
"I am still worried about money, but there is plenty of
work," Derrick says. "Unlike most of my friends, I am starting
to catch up."
ALL WALKS OF LIFE
Derrick has been working with a financial planner, Cristina
Briboneria, vice president, oXYGen Financial in Alpharetta,
Georgia.
Briboneria says she sees similar, and sometimes less-positive situations with people from all walks of life.
College loans are a huge problem beyond just this recent
move into an older demographic. The financial aid site
FinAid.org estimates the amount of outstanding student loans at
$966 billion, which surpasses even the amount of credit card
debt in the US .
Mitchell Weiss, co-founder of the The Center for Personal
Financial Responsibility at the University of Hartford, which
gives students personal finance guidance, says he's not
surprised to see the trend and has words of caution for those
who are considering taking on student debt in a career change:
It's easy to get student loans - perhaps too easy.
"The loans they take are often times more than they can
tolerate. And they can't always score a better job to pay for
them... Everybody believes they will get out school, get a job
and pay it back. Few really take the time to do the math and
decide how much they could afford to borrow," he says.
The best bet for anyone who feels as though additional
schooling will help their job prospects is to enroll while
they're still employed and they are able to take advantage of
any education support from their employer.
If that opportunity's already gone, it's important to do a
realistic evaluation as to whether the job opportunities are
going to justify the expense. Weiss says he knows people who
assumed a mid-career change would be successful simply because
they went back to school and got a master's degree in business.
But a degree without any related experience could put a
40-something in competition with a 20-something graduate who's
done internships and may be willing to work for less.
Going back to school and accumulating debt without a
realistic plan to pay for it is a "roll of the dice," Weiss
says.
Both Weiss and Lin noted that this government-backed debt,
unlike most other debt, cannot be discharged in a bankruptcy,
so it is an albatross for those who can't make enough money
after going back to school.
"Some of my clients have come out of their programs with
over $100,000 worth of debt and are unable to find a job making
six figures," Briboneria says. "Because of the economy, many
employers have an abundance of candidates to choose from for
their open positions who will work for less money to pay the
bills."
There are some alternatives to piling up student debt for
those who do want to take the chance and go back to school.
Explore what support might be available to you:
--Does you state offer grants toward job training and
education if you've been laid off?
--Look for grants or student loan forgiveness if you pursue
certain career paths, such as teaching.
--Shop around for aid packages from schools you're
interested in attending. The Department of Education says some
colleges and universities will offer a "bargain" tuition for
older students.
--Ask a prospective college or university if they will
award life experience credit to help offset the number of
classes you might have to pay for.
---
The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Edited by Beth Gladstone and Jilian Mincer)