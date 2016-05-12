* Wilfred Academy students sued over improper loans
* U.S. is said to collect on loans that should be discharged
* Lawsuit is revived against U.S. Department of Education
(Adds expert's comments in paragraphs 4-5)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, May 12 A U.S. appeals court in New
York revived a lawsuit seeking to stop the government from
collecting on loans made to students of a nationwide beauty
school chain, since it knew the now-defunct company routinely
falsified student eligibility for those loans.
Thursday's 3-0 decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York may make it easier for struggling borrowers
to press the U.S. Department of Education to discharge federally
guaranteed student loans that should never have been made.
It is a victory for thousands of borrowers who said Wilfred
American Educational Corp victimized them into obtaining loans
to attend its roughly 60 for-profit trade schools, popularly
known as the Wilfred Academy. The last closed in 1994.
Toby Merrill, director of Harvard Law School's Project on
Predatory Student Lending, said low-income borrowers like many
of the plaintiffs are "primary targets of predatory schools,"
and often unable to vindicate their rights.
"This has been an enormous problem in for-profit trade
schools," Merrill, who filed a brief supporting the plaintiffs,
said in an interview. "The decision shows that the Department of
Education can't sit on those rights."
Neither the agency nor lawyers for the plaintiffs
immediately responded to requests for comment.
The plaintiffs said Wilfred targeted immigrants and
lower-income people for enrollment and improperly certified loan
eligibility for borrowers who lacked high school diplomas and
had not taken tests to show they could "benefit" from enrolling.
They said this enabled Wilfred to receive $405 million in
federal student aid during the 1980s, and resulted in more than
61,300 loans going to Wilfred students from 1986 to 1994.
By 1996, long after Wilfred was convicted of financial aid
fraud, the Education Department agreed that many Wilfred loans
should be discharged.
But the plaintiffs said the agency continued to collect on
the loans, in part by seizing former students' income tax
refunds, garnishing their wages, and destroying their credit.
In January 2015, U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet dismissed
the lawsuit. He said that despite "the reality and credibility
of plaintiffs' grievances" the Education Department acted within
its discretion.
But in Thursday's decision, Circuit Judge Gerard Lynch said
that discretion is not "unbridled," and the law requires the
agency to temporarily suspend collections and tell borrowers
they may be eligible for discharges when problems surface.
He also said that while the named plaintiffs' loans had been
discharged, the case was not moot because a "large number" of
other borrowers might still be victims.
The appeals court returned the case to Sweet, including to
decide whether it should proceed as a class action.
The case is Salazar et al v. King, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 15-832.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)