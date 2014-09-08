Sept 8 Media company Studio 8, run by former
Warner Bros executive Jeff Robinov, entered into a distribution
deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment on Monday and said it
planned to raise $1 billion in financing.
Under the deal, Sony Pictures will distribute six Studio 8
films worldwide every year, except in the Greater China region.
Studio 8, which will be based in Culver City, California on
the Sony Pictures Studios property, said it would produce and
acquire both "potential tentpoles and prestige pictures" by new
and established filmmakers.
Sony will also become an investor in Studio 8, which was
founded in partnership with China-based investment group Fosun
Group.
Studio 8 also said it will work with Fosun Group on
developing TV and digital content in collaboration with global
production and brand-based properties, including those in the
Chinese market.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)