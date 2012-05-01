* Q1 EPS $0.79 vs $$0.42 last year

May 1 Gun maker Sturm Ruger and Co Inc's first-quarter profit nearly doubled as sales of its rifles and guns were boosted by strong demand for new products, sending its shares up 4 percent in extended trading.

For the quarter, the company posted earnings of $15.5 million, or 79 cents per share, compared with $7.9 million, or 42 cents per share, a year ago.

The company, which competes with Smith & Wesson Holding Corp , Glock Inc and Taurus, said revenue rose about 49 percent to $112.3 million, driven by new products like Ruger American Rifle and SR22 pistol.

The company, founded in 1949, said firearm sales also rose 49 percent to $110.8 million.

Sturm Ruger had said in March it received orders for more than one million guns for the first quarter and demand was rising so fast that it was suspending new orders until May.

Southport, Connecticut-based Sturm Ruger's shares were up at $57.20 in aftermarket trade. They had closed at $55.14 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.