May 29 Gun maker Sturm Ruger & Co Inc said it has resumed accepting orders from independent wholesale distributors, after struggling to keep up with a spike in demand for firearms.

The company, which competes with Smith & Wesson Holding Corp , had said in March that it would suspend new orders for the next two months as it was struggling to meet booming demand from wholesale distributors despite increased production.

Some analysts have said gun makers are benefiting this year from fears of stringent gun laws as the United States votes for a president in November.

Sturm Ruger shares were up 3 percent in after-market trade. They closed at $40.68 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.