BRIEF-Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'Reilly's Fox News Primetime Slot-Fox News
* Says host Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'reilly's primetime slot following O'Reilly's departure Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
Aug 28 Stv Group Plc
* H1 revenue rose 7 percent to 54.7 million stg
* Interim dividend 2 penceper share
* Stv national airtime revenue was up 8% in h1, largely driven by world cup
* Stv national airtime revenue is expected to continue to perform in line with market during q3 with cumulative forecast to end of q3 up 7% year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has decided to part ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.